So cropping out a mom’s daughter and hiding the fact that it was a Razorback parade to make an attack ad.. we may have a contender for top 3 grossest mail pieces. https://t.co/xhSDRgU7bK — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) October 22, 2020

I don’t have the ad to which Republican Sen. Jim Hendren refers, but I’ll take his word that Republican Jed Duggar (yes, that Duggar family) did the dirty trick he describes against state Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale. Hendren has been blasting dirty mailers and I’ll be eternally grateful to the Republican leader of the Senate for putting me on the trail of a dishonest Republican Senate candidate, Charles Beckham, with a KKK robe in his high school closet. He, too, issued a dishonest mailer about his Democratic opponent, Sen. Bruce Maloch.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette endorsed Godfrey today and if they didn’t mention class, they could have. They endorsed Hendren, too.

I told my daughter that someone sent a mean piece of mail that made fun of me for being a “princess.” She said, “But Mama, you‘re the queen.” Here’s the full picture, at the U of A homecoming parade, where as a former homecoming queen, I invited my daughter to be my princess. pic.twitter.com/3NAsQ5MvWw — Megan for Arkansas (Megan Godfrey) (@meganforAR) October 22, 2020

I’ll take Godfrey’s version of family values any day.