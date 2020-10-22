By
Max Brantley
On
4:46 pm

I don’t have the ad to which Republican Sen. Jim Hendren refers, but I’ll take his word that Republican Jed Duggar (yes, that Duggar family) did the dirty trick he describes against state Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale. Hendren has been blasting dirty mailers and I’ll be eternally grateful to the Republican leader of the Senate for putting me on the trail of a dishonest Republican Senate candidate, Charles Beckham, with a KKK robe in his high school closet. He, too, issued a dishonest mailer about his Democratic opponent, Sen. Bruce Maloch.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette endorsed Godfrey today and if they didn’t mention class, they could have.  They endorsed Hendren, too.

Advertisement

I’ll take Godfrey’s version of family values any day.