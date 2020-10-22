Little Rock police say they found a man shot to death shortly before 7 p.m. last night in an apartment at 12822 Quail Creek Road, which is off Geyer Springs Road in Southwest Little Rock. He has not been identified.

Police responding to reports of shots fired were told a bullet hit a nearby apartment. They saw the victim through the living room window of another apartment. He was lying on the floor and unresponsive. No arrests have been made. The police are calling the shooting a homicide.