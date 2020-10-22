Governor Hutchinson named two people to fill openings created by prosecutors elected to judgeships.

He named Circuit Judge Keith Chrestman of Jonesboro to serve from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2022, completing the term of Second District Prosecutor Scott Ellington of Jonesboro, who’s been elected to a circuit judgeship.

Chrestman, who’s been a deputy prosecutor, was appointed by Hutchinson to complete the term this year of John Fogleman, who retired.

Ryan Cooper of Imboden was appointed to serve a similar period to complete the term of Third District Prosecutor Henry Boyce of Newport, who was elected to a district judgeship.

Cooper has been chief deputy prosecutor in the district.