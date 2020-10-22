Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today a $6.5 million settlement by Preferred Family Healthcare of state and federal Medicaid fraud claims.

The multistate health care provider once operated some 50 facilities offering mental health and other services in Arkansas, but no longer operates in the state. It departed after it was revealed at the center of a vast public corruption scandal for bribing and paying kickbacks to legislators, much of it overseen by a former lobbyist Rusty Cranford.

This settlement pertains only to overbilling for services, a case begun by an informant’s tip. It already had led to state court charges against five former employees.

On the federal level, five former state legislators have pleaded guilty or been convicted, along with others, in various schemes related to PFH, Cranford or steering state surplus money to various beneficiaries, including PFH affiliates. Former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, the governor’s nephew, awaits sentencing, as do two other legislators. A federal trial is scheduled next year for a Springfield, Mo., couple, Tom and Bontiea Goss, who once led PFH.

Rutledge’s news release on today’s announcement: