Donald Trump posted on Facebook his unedited and truncated interview with CBS’ Lesley Stahl in advance of its showing Sunday on ’60 Minutes.’

He thinks it helps him, by showing how hard the media is on him (the “whiner in chief,” Daily Beast called him).

I think it shows him complaining and avoiding, repeatedly, answers to questions such as how he’ll provide insurance for pre-existing conditions if, as he said he hoped, the U.S. Supreme Court kills the Affordable Care Act.

You watch. You decide.

For me, it reminds me of a schoolyard taunt of my childhood that was often invoked by the late, great Joan Duffy in talking about politicians such as this: “titty baby.”

And the debate tonight? White House says he’ll answer the questions “he wants to.” With a lot of Hunter Biden thrown in.