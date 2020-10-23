That’s my take. Joe Biden was informed and lucid on a variety of sometimes complicated topics — health care, the environment, racial injustice, treatment of immigrants. Donald Trump was better behaved, though he began reverting to form as the 90 minutes wore on. But he didn’t answer questions with much more than bluster and occasionally lapsed into the Twilight Zone — Abe Lincoln, tiny windows, the laptop.

The widely acknowledge winner was moderator Kristen Welker. She allowed some cross-talk, but reined it in and produced a debate on substance.

Trump sycophants naturally say HE won. I didn’t see it. But you’d have to blind to see last night’s event as any sort of gain for Trump. Even a draw is a win for Joe Biden. He put to rest any questions about his acuity.