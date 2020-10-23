The Arkansas Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates these numbers today against the summary figures yesterday:

Total cases: 104,135 versus 102,798 or an increase of 1,337, which I believe is a daily record.

Active cases: 9,129 today versus 8,730, or a rise of 399.

Deaths: 1,782 up 10 from yesterday.

Hospitalization: 624, up 12 from the number yesterday.

People on vents: 99, up 3 from yesterday.

(The hospitalization numbers have been corrected from original post to agree with the Health Department summary below, though the dashboard figures differ from the summary figures.)

The governor yesterday seemed to expect a rise today, too. I’ll add his daily comment when it arrives. UPDATE:

“Today we see new cases significantly higher than last Friday. The weekly trend shows we are growing in our cases toward the end of the week, and this growth reflects the activities from the previous weekend. Next week’s number of new cases will be determined by how careful we all are over this coming weekend. Let’s avoid those gatherings where groups are not adhering to social distancing and mask wearing.”