Matthew Stallings of North Little Rock, a Democratic candidate for House District 38, did this video after voters in his district got a mailer from incumbent Republican Rep. Carlton Wing, who takes credit for passing Crump’s Law in 2019. It’s the latest in a series of eyebrow-raising mailers by Republican candidates.

Here’s a KATV account of passage of the bill, quoting Stallings’ important role in working for the legislation. It gives more sick leave for firefigters fighting cancer. It’s named for the late Nathaniel Crump who kept working while dying from colon cancer because he’d exhausted his sick leave. Stallings had worked with Crump at the Little Rock Fire Department. Rep. Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville was generally acknowledged as the leading legislative force behind the bill.

Wing was one of nine House and two Senate sponsors of the bill. Here’s how Clowney marked the passage:

I don’t have Wing’s flyer, but this gives you a flavor of the Wing view.

We are very proud of everything @carltonwing did to get Crump’s Law through #arleg with HUGE #bipartisan support so our firefighters were protected. Remember that when you head to the polls! #arpx #arvote https://t.co/fO1rNTlGr1 — PulaskiARGOP (@PulaskiARGOP) October 21, 2020

Stallings, who’s political director of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters Association, said when he announced that he wanted to bring the voice of more working people to the Capitol. He has not referenced Crump’s Law in his advertising.

It’s powerful video. I’ve asked Wing for a response, but haven’t heard back.

For man-of-the-people information, campaign finance reports are indicators.

Blue Hog picked up on this about Wing in 2018, when all but 7 of his campaign contributions came from corporate PACs and those 7 accounted for less than 10 percent of his money. The pattern repeats this year, with corporate PACs and lobbyists accounting for two-thirds of contributions numerically and far more in terms of the $57,000. He has only a scattering of contributions from individuals in his district, though wealthy Republicans from Little Rock, El Dorado, Bentonville and Conway have chipped in individually. Stallings on the other hand, though he’s raised some money from union PACs, reports dozens and dozens of individual contributions in his $69,000 total.

The Republican mail attacks this seasons have been something, so bad that Republican Sen. Jim Hendren has taken note and objected directly to a couple. Wing, at least, seems guilty only of exaggeration. That’s better than racism, outright dishonesty and manipulated photos that have appeared in flyers for other Republican candidates.

UPDATE: I’ve heard from a Wing representative. He notes the flyer was distributed by the Republican Party of Arkansas, as has been the case with many other mailers around the state.

Wing also posted a comeback video on Facebook yesterday.