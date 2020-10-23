Arkansas Community Organizations, a grassroots group that advocates for lower-income neighborhoods, has endorsed Sheridan Richards for Little Rock City Board Position 10, the at-large seat held by Joan Adcock.

Adcock is seeking re-election and Greg Henderson also is challenging Adcock.

ACO supported a resolution by Director Ken Richardson encouraging, but not requiring, landlords to stop evictions of people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Adcock voted against the resolution.

The organization released a statement by president Donna Massey:

