Funny.

Business Insider today ran a “correction” of an article I’d linked earlier that said only two major newspapers had endorsed Donald Trump — Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Review-Journal and Walter Hussman’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

When I linked the article — and also in an earlier comment about an Oct. 18 Democrat-Gazette editorial — I termed it an endorsement but noted the word endorsement was not used. I invited readers to read the editorial and decide for themselves. Since then, letters to the editor of the D-G indicate many read it as I did. Is the editorial an endorsement of Trump? Maybe it depends on what the meaning of is is.

The editorial extolled Trump’s record and commented, “We wonder–if it weren’t for his personality–if the polls in this election would even be close.” Lies, misogyny, pandemic mishandling, corruption, self-dealing. None of these came up.

The editorial questioned Biden’s fitness for the job on account of his age and suggested he was a Trojan horse for radical liberal ideas.

The closing line of the D-G editorial after a litany of imagined Biden ills:

A vote for Trump instead of Biden might be the best check on that becoming a reality in America.

The Business Insider quoted the full final paragraph but still amended its earlier report, though its source continues to list the D-G as an endorser.

The University of California Santa Barbara tracks major newspaper endorsements, which it defines as the largest 100 newspapers by circulation. The UCSB’s American Presidency Project also cited an editorial by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette as a Trump endorsement, but its publisher told Insider that the paper declined to explicitly endorse either candidate.

This, to me, is what they call a distinction without a difference. You decide.