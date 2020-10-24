Early voting continues to be robust, as the photo at the Pulaski administration building shows.

The Election Commission said 5,999 votes were cast as of 4 p.m. today bringing the total for the first six days to 52,59.

With seven days of early voting left, it seems likely that early voting will surpass the 79,453 cast early in the last presidential election in 2016. Only 4,393 absentee ballots were cast in 2016 in Pulaski County and more than 10,000 have already been received this year, with mail ballots accepted through 7:30 p.m. election day.

In 2016, early voting was heavier than election day voting of 77,286.

Advertisement