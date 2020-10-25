So much for Sunday lulls in COVID-19.

797 new cases

231 more active cases

15 more deaths

14 more hospitalized.

Governor Hutchinson, ever searching for sunshine, said this:

There are 797 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our cases decreased yesterday, as is typically the trend over the weekend. While we may we want to relax, it’s critical that we continue to be disciplined as cases continue to rise nationally.

By way of comparison, a week ago Sunday, the case count rose by 644 on 9,248 tests against 797 today on 9,449 tests. On Oct. 11, it was 611 on 9,695. Neither trend — rising cases, rising positivity — looks like a turned corner.

