By
Max Brantley
On
5:09 pm

We mentioned earlier today that Sen. Cecile Bledsoe had tested positive for COVID-19, one of seven legislators with active cases. This afternoon, her son, Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe, announced on Twitter that five other family members have tested positive as well. This includes his father, Dr. James Bledsoe, chief physician specialist at the Arkansas Health Department.

 

