Quick update on my family: My parents, wife, and two of three children have tested positive for #COVID19 in spite of our best attempts to distance & wear masks. I have had 3 PCR tests this week & remain negative. So far, everyone is doing ok… #ARPX #ARnews — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) October 26, 2020

We mentioned earlier today that Sen. Cecile Bledsoe had tested positive for COVID-19, one of seven legislators with active cases. This afternoon, her son, Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe, announced on Twitter that five other family members have tested positive as well. This includes his father, Dr. James Bledsoe, chief physician specialist at the Arkansas Health Department.

It appears the #COVID19 cases in my immediate family are not connected to my parents— just coincidence. It also appears to have nothing to do with my clinical work. I have cared for dozens of #COVID patients & remain negative & asymptomatic… #ARnews #arpx — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) October 26, 2020

Advertisement

I have had no contact this week with other members of the AR General Assembly, so our cases also appear unrelated to the recent cases at the Capitol. All of this underscores the importance of the public remaining vigilant regarding masks & distancing. #arpx #ARnews #COVID19 — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) October 26, 2020

Many thanks to everyone for all the kind words, well-wishes, & prayers. Arkansas is filled with wonderful people who come together when it matters most. My family and I appreciate it very much. #arpx #ARnews #COVID19 — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) October 26, 2020