Another school, Cloverdale Middle, goes “virtual” for the rest of this week because of COVID-19.

From the Little Rock School District:

Good evening Cloverdale Family:

This is Principal Wanda Ruffins with an important message.

We wanted to inform you that we had two students who tested positive for COVID-19, which was reported to our Point of Contact on Monday, October 26, 2020, per our protocols and ADH guidelines. Those students are in isolation, and 43 students as well as 6 staff members, who possibly came into contact with the impacted students are in quarantine. Due to the fact that there were fewer students on campus as a result of their selection of virtual instruction, and based on the high number needing to quarantine today, Cloverdale will transition to all-virtual instruction for the remainder of the week. This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to deep clean and sanitize the school.

Students will access their assignments through their teachers and through Schoology.A decision about when in-person instruction will resume, will be made by this weekend.

Please remember we offer weekly meal boxes to any virtual student. We currently have 5 locations for pick-up. One form must be completed for each student. The next pick-up day is tomorrow, October 20, 2020. The form may be completed on the link below: