The traditional Monday dip in new cases, though about 100 more than on Monday last week.
Yet another new high for hospitalizations. And our death rate continues at a pace triple the national average per 100,000 population.
Does even the governor sense something amiss with his strategy to date? He commented:
“These numbers should put everyone in Arkansas on alert. We are not having a steep escalation of cases but we do see the new cases steadily increasing in the last few weeks. The increased hospitalizations and deaths are somber reminders of the current threat. United, we will have success but it takes everyone to fight hard in the coming weeks. We must do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas, especially as we head toward what could be a very challenging winter.”