Interesting data mining in the New York Times, which counts measures support for Trump and Biden by campaign contributors in individual ZIP codes.

The big takeaway was that in the wealthiest ZIP codes, Biden was a runaway favorite.

There’s a searchable map so that you can look up your own ZIP code.

Mine, 72205 in Little Rock, was strongly for Biden in contribution count — 780 to 102.

Most of Little Rock trended blue to varying degrees. Also ZIP codes in Pine Bluff, Conway, Jonesboro, Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. And, also, hold your breath Bentonville’s 72712 ZIP where Biden contributors outnumbered Trump contributors 616 to 361.

Biden overall has far more donors than Trump, 4.9 million to 2.7 million.

This analysis holds at least partially true in Arkansas, too. Suburbs? Joyce Elliott will soon see.