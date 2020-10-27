Montana authorities have concluded that Richard William Davis, who died in Cabot in 2012 at the age of 70, was responsible for the 1974 abduction and slaying of a five-year-old in Missoula 46 years ago.

Advertisement

The use of DNA evidence and family tree genetic research led to the closing of the case of the death of Siobhan McGuinness. Her father appeared at a Montana news conference Monday announcing the finding.

Davis apparently was just passing through Montana at the time. He worked for many years as a truck driver. His descendants cooperated with authorities in the cracking of the cold case, authorities said.

Advertisement

The FBI said Davis was linked to an attempted abduction of a New York child in 1973 and authorities are investigating other potential links. He lived in North Little Rock in the 1970s and 1980s and moved to Cabot in the late 1980s. The FBI said he worked as a security guard at Arkansas School for the Deaf and Blind in the 1970s or 1980s and also volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Arkansas.