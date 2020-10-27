The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has canceled elective surgeries and is diverting ambulances after a burst hot water pipe on the fifth floor of the Walker Tower on Monday destroyed PPE and other sterile supplies in the building’s basement.

Advertisement

Ronald Robertson, chief of surgery, put out a text notifying hospital departments of the development. “We will remain closed to trauma, transplants and all surgical emergencies” for the rest of the week, he said. Vice Chancellor Leslie Taylor clarified that no surgeries will be canceled for patients in-house, but that persons arriving by ambulance in need of surgery will be diverted to other hospitals in Little Rock.

Taylor said she believed the hot water was part of the heating system in the tower.

Advertisement

The water damage caused some clinics to close temporarily, but Taylor said she believes all have reopened. Carpets will have to be replaced in areas, as well as sheetrock. No inpatient areas were affected. “We hope to have this fixed in a couple of days and be up and running again,” Taylor said. S

he did not know how much was damaged or what the cost of replacement would be, but said other hospitals contacted by UAMS had said they would help with supplies if needed.