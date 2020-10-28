By
Max Brantley
On
3:17 pm

Ten legislators in a week and a half and an unknown number of staff members? Quite a cluster at the Capitol.

That’s more than 7 percent of the 135-member legislature. I’d love to know how many have been tested in the last 10 days to get a positivity rate.

Maybe group gatherings are a bad idea?

Add the surgeon general, who’d said earlier that his parents (father a Health Department official; mother a senator); wife, and two children were positive.

