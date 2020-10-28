Gravelly lawmaker tests positive for virus https://t.co/ZoXxJ9Pq8y — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) October 28, 2020

Ten legislators in a week and a half and an unknown number of staff members? Quite a cluster at the Capitol.

That’s more than 7 percent of the 135-member legislature. I’d love to know how many have been tested in the last 10 days to get a positivity rate.

Maybe group gatherings are a bad idea?

Add the surgeon general, who’d said earlier that his parents (father a Health Department official; mother a senator); wife, and two children were positive.

Woke up with mild congestion today & got 4th #COVID19 test. Positive. Already isolating so no risk of transmission to others. Working from home while abiding by restrictions. Family is improving. Thanks for all the kind words of support. Love our state. #arpx #ARnews pic.twitter.com/w1eBBCYYdi — Gregory Bledsoe MD MPH (@ghbledsoe) October 28, 2020