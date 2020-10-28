The key numbers:

Total cases: 108,640, up 961 from yesterday.

Active cases: 9,303, up 187.

Deaths: 1,875, up 18

Hospitalized: 662, down 14.

Positivity rate still looking more than 10 percent.

The governor? He found bright spots in an arbitrary test number and fact that we had a bigger increase last Wednesday.:

“Today we reached over 300,000 total tests for the month of October. This means that over 10% of the population of Arkansas was tested for COVID-19 in the past 27 days. This could not have been accomplished without the remarkable work from the Arkansas Department of Health and its partners. While our new case numbers today are lower than they were last Wednesday (1,155), we still have to be disciplined, watch out for our neighbors, and follow the public health guidelines.”

To quote George Washington, I cannot tell a lie: The higher number of cases last week was on a day with about 1,500 more tests.

Also, here’s the daily hospital report from the Health Department:

Current hospitalizations: 662

Total Beds: 9,120

Total Beds Available: 2,478

Total ICU Beds: 1,076

Total ICU Beds Available: 120

Total Vents: 1,065

Total Vents Available: 710

Total Covid patients in ICU: 239

Total Covid patients on vents: 100