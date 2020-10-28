Former Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe has joined state Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress, in an endorsement video.

Has it been only five years and change since Beebe was governor? Seems like a nightmarish eternity.

Republican Rep. French Hill has the current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson on his side. Heckuva job on that pandemic, guv.

Elliott is not using anything Beebe endorsed against Hill. In fact, she’s warmly embraced his successful push to expand Medicaid coverage in Arkansas.

Then there’s Hill. His main campaign thrust has been attacking Elliott’s votes on legislation Hutchinson enthusiastically endorsed. Expanding emergency services. Encouraging UAMS cancer research. Fixing highways.