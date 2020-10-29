The Los Angeles Times has an interesting article on the apparent rise in voting among people younger than 30 in key states. It’s based on data that is something of a mixed bag for Arkansas.

More than 6.8 million people ages 18 to 29 had voted early or by mail in the national election by midweek, a 2 ½-fold increase over their voting level at this point four years ago, according to the Democratic data firm TargetSmart. Texas has witnessed a particularly robust turnout among younger voters. As of Wednesday morning,voters under 30 had cast more than 900,000 ballots in the Lone Star State, nearly three times the number as around this time in 2016. Younger voters helped power Texas to an unprecedented 8.2 million total votes by Wednesday, a full week before Nov. 3, the last day to cast ballots. That represents 91% of the votes cast in the state in all of 2016. Driven largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the early vote for all Americans topped any previous election — reaching more than 75 million Wednesday, well over half the 138 million who voted in all of 2016. Other battleground states mirrored that outsized turnout by young people, TargetSmart data showed: Young Florida voters have cast 569,000 ballots, a 42% increase over their 2016 total; some 404,000 young North Carolinians have voted, a 63% jump; and young people in Georgia have expanded their vote by 82% to more than 340,000.

Other research says younger voters overwhelmingly favor the Democratic presidential candidate.

So what about Arkansas data at TargetSmart? As Angie Maxwell of the UA noted on Twitter this morning, modeling voter preference in a state with no significant party registration and one-party dominance is dicey. Let us hope. Because their modeling shows, along with a huge rise in early voting in Arkansas, a decided Republican bent — 60 percent of the early vote and 50 percent in the 2nd District. The latest data does show a 7,000-vote increase among 18-29 Arkansas voters statewide against 2016. Also a 72,000-vote increase among people 65 and older. We know from yesterday’s Arkansas Poll (overweighted to older voters and showing 65 percent support for Donald Trump) that this would likely be bad news from Democrats. Why do old folks stick with a guy whose pandemic response is killing inordinate numbers of them? I’m not one of them.

Let’s hope the real vote defies the modeling of the data firm (which is Democratic oriented.) Maxwell commented:

Modeling partisanship is dicey in states that (1) do not require party identification upon registration (i.e. registering as the optional party), (2) have open primaries, & (3) have one-party dominance, which leaves many races uncontested both in the primary & general elections. — Angie Maxwell (@AngieMaxwell1) October 29, 2020

The message abides. It ain’t over until it’s over. Vote.