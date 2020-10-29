Bruce shared this poem by Elayne Griffin Baker on the latest episode of From My Home To Yours on SiriusXM. Read the text at https://t.co/YahXTJXE7l. https://t.co/PFm5jTMk70 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 29, 2020

Fox News headlines this story about a poem read by Bruce Springsteen as insulting the Trump family. He opened the radio program by saying it was time for an exorcism in the nation’s capital.

The quotes from the poem Fox included:

“There’s no art in this White House. There’s no literature, no poetry, no music. There are no pets in this White House, no loyal man’s best friend, no Socks the family cat, no kid’s science fairs, no time when the president takes off his blue suit, red tie uniform and becomes human. Except when he puts on his white shirt and khaki pants uniform and hides from the American people to play golf,” he says. “There are no images of the first family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation. No Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport, no Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape.”

Also:

“We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great. We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others,” he said. “The shared experience of humanity that makes it all worth it. The challenges and the triumph that we shared and celebrated. The unique can-do spirit that America has always been known for. We are lost. We’ve lost so much in so short a time. On Nov. 3, vote them out.”

If the shoe fits.