Patriots: It is with a heavy and sad heart that I have to inform you that Mr. Hynum passed away last night. He loved teaching each one of his students and made our school a better place. He will be greatly missed. Please keep Mrs. Angela in your prayers. 🙏🇺🇸#flyhigh — Palestine-WheatleySD (@PWSDpatriots) October 30, 2020

The death toll in school personnel has hit 7.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last week on the illness of Jimmy Hynum and his wife, also a teacher in the Palestine-Wheatley School District.

In the Palestine-Wheatley School District, administrators asked on social media Sunday for prayers for music teacher Jimmy Hynum, who, along with his wife, Angie Hynum, an English teacher in the district, tested positive for covid-19. According to a post on the Facebook page of Arkansans for Safe Public Schools, Jimmy Hynum was placed on a ventilator Saturday. “Please pray for them, Jimmy and Angie Hynum, that they may return to their ‘Babies’ soon,” Jeannie Bormann wrote in the post. “They have no children of their own. They devotedly call every student they have had in Palestine-Wheatley and Brinkley their own.”

Friends paid tribute on Facebook. For example: