From the Health Department dashboard, in advance of the daily summary:

Total cases: 110,874

Increase from Thursday: 1,162

Active cases: 9,796

Increase from Thursday: 330

Deaths: 1,900

Increase from Thursday: 6

Awaiting data on hospitalization and testing.

Looking back a week ago, Friday, Oct. 23 set a record of 1,337 new cases. I look for that to be noted in the governor’s daily summary.

13,049 tests were reported in the 24 hours ended Oct. 23. Today’s figure was 12,389.

UPDATE: Here’s the summary:

The governor’s daily statement: