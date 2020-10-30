From the Health Department dashboard, in advance of the daily summary:
Total cases: 110,874
Increase from Thursday: 1,162
Active cases: 9,796
Increase from Thursday: 330
Deaths: 1,900
Increase from Thursday: 6
Awaiting data on hospitalization and testing.
Looking back a week ago, Friday, Oct. 23 set a record of 1,337 new cases. I look for that to be noted in the governor’s daily summary.
13,049 tests were reported in the 24 hours ended Oct. 23. Today’s figure was 12,389.
UPDATE: Here’s the summary:
The governor’s daily statement:
“Although our total of new cases today is lower than last Friday, we cannot grow weary in our preventative measures against this virus. As we go into the weekend, let’s all be mindful of the guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health on how to have a safe Halloween.”