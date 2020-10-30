When Mike Huckabee went all in for the Trumplican party, he really went ALL in.

Media Matters reports that his PAC has donated to at least five Republican candidates who have espoused the looney tunes QAnon conspiracy theory. He’s been spreading around money to Arkansas legislative candidates, too, undoubtedly winning friends for ….

His daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is expected to attempt to install another Huckabee in the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in 2022.

Speaking of fake news:

She merits a mention in a Vanity Fair article on suspicion that Republicans are gaming the New York Times bestseller list with bulk purchases to push right-wing books into the mainstream.

Sanders’ book is one of many that have appeared on the list with a “dagger,” a mark indicating that sales include bulk buys.

In 2020, 17 books on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction best-seller list have scored their spots by dint of bulk buys. All but two have been written by Trumpworld superstars: Trump Jr.; founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk; Glenn Beck; conservative commentator Dave Rubin; Fox News host Pete Hegseth; Dinesh D’Souza; Newt Gingrich; Freedom Center founder David Horowitz; Ben Shapiro; Sean Hannity; Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Candace Owens; Jeanine Pirro; the American Conservative editor Rod Dreher; and Ted Cruz. Of these 15, nine appeared on the list for three weeks or less.

Short-timers include Sanders.