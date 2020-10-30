Hunter Hoagland of Fox 16/KARK supplied a little color from a Republican rally in Benton last night that included remarks by U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Sen. Tom Cotton, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Rep. French Hill and others.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge worked the crowd maskless, as is her custom.

Boots, Ballots, and BBQ – great night with @ARGOP in Benton supporting my friend, @ElectFrench! Remind your friends and family to get out and vote! #AR2 pic.twitter.com/gj6tdzo6EY — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) October 30, 2020

You can get full remarks by all speakers, such as Bro. Mike, at the Arkansas Republican Party’s Facebook page.