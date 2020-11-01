No relief from the high count of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. The state reported 33 more deaths today, a one-day record. And active cases topped 10,000.

Advertisement

By way of comparison: Last Sunday, 797 new cases on 9,449 tests. 70 more cases today on fewer tests, 9,082. Still clocking near a 10 percent positivity rate.

The number hospitalized dropped a bit, but presumably many of the 33 dead were on the list previously hospitalized.

Advertisement

Sayeth the governor, fresh off his and his wife’s not-so-funny take on Halloween as health care workers wearing PPE:

There are 867 new COVID-19 cases in AR. This number is higher than normal for a Sunday which reminds us we must win every day in this fight. Sadly, the 33 deaths are the highest yet. Be safe this week & let’s all do our part to stop the spread in our communities.

The line is open.

Advertisement

PS: Interesting. The entire continent of Australia reported NO new cases yesterday.