Here’s our story so far. We’ll add more as more information becomes available. You’ll also find much better video and photos from my colleague @juliawall_. Thanks also to @zeanes and @will_doran, who helped write and report. https://t.co/8qYfGy1gXG 13/13 — Carli Brosseau (@carlibrosseau) October 31, 2020

Intimidating bus riders. Tear gassing peaceful demonstrators.

Welcome to Donald Trump’s America.

He cheered the thuggishness that required police protection for a Biden-Harris bus in Texas.

Good question in the following Tweet. The answer is that the abnormal is normal under Trump, including bullying, intimidation and disrespect for the law.

How is an armed caravan of Trump supporters—lead by a hearse—surrounding and harassing the Biden/Harris bus and ramming into volunteer vehicles in Texas not a bigger story?https://t.co/MSn0zOKxA9 — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) October 31, 2020

And speaking of the law: The Trump camp is ready to declare that vote counting must cease at midnight if he’s ahead. Elections aren’t over until the votes are counted. It is not unusual for the process to extend beyond Tuesday. In Arkansas, for example, there’s a 10-day window for military ballots to arrive. California votes won’t be completely tallied for weeks.

Get ready. If Trump can’t win it fair and square, he’ll try to steal it.