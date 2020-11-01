By
Max Brantley
On
9:53 am

Intimidating bus riders. Tear gassing peaceful demonstrators.

Welcome to Donald Trump’s America.

He cheered the thuggishness that required police protection for a Biden-Harris bus in Texas.

Good question in the following Tweet. The answer is that the abnormal is normal under Trump, including bullying, intimidation and disrespect for the law.

And speaking of the law: The Trump camp is ready to declare that vote counting must cease at midnight if he’s ahead. Elections aren’t over until the votes are counted. It is not unusual for the process to extend beyond Tuesday. In Arkansas, for example, there’s a 10-day window for military ballots to arrive. California votes won’t be completely tallied for weeks.

Get ready. If Trump can’t win it fair and square, he’ll try to steal it.