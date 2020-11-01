By
Max Brantley
On
10:07 am

Governor and Susan Hutchinson‘s Halloween getup at the Governor’s Mansion did not go well with many on Twitter.

— Blue Hog Report (@BlueHogReport) November 1, 2020

Maybe he’ll have something to say at Tuesday’s spin-and-grin.

At least the choice of medical garb with masks wasn’t backed by someone hooked to a ventilator.

Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
