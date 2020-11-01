Come on by for a socially distanced Halloween treat. Our medical professionals are currently treating Zombie newlyweds. pic.twitter.com/6p4OARDPOC — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 31, 2020

Governor and Susan Hutchinson‘s Halloween getup at the Governor’s Mansion did not go well with many on Twitter.

This is in SUCH poor taste @AsaHutchinson. I can’t believe you would make a joke of 2,000 #Arkansans who have DIED all alone, struggling to breathe w/ doctors & nurses in what you see as “a costume” working night & day trying to keep them alive. #ARnews #VoteBlueToEndTheNightmare https://t.co/FqvbjG24bH — Just one of many helpers 😷 (@Jennifer_inLR) November 1, 2020

See this? This is NOT a Halloween costume. This is my husband. A real doctor who has to dress this way to stay alive as he cares for sick kid – in a mask you see as a JOKE to protect from virus that has killed 230,000 Americans. Incredibly poor taste @AsaHutchinson. #VoteThemOut pic.twitter.com/eBLeC1NVp9 — Just one of many helpers 😷 (@Jennifer_inLR) November 1, 2020

Gotcha. My child was a victim of the AR state Pandemic No-Plan He wanted to trick or treat , too. And his grandfather is a real Dr who couldn’t even help him. pic.twitter.com/tvGsMTCDZ0 — Jane Ellen (@therealjanellen) November 1, 2020

This is your “Let them eat cake” moment Governor. — Dylan “Bags of Soup” Johnson (@CrepuscularFlow) November 1, 2020

I am not surprised nor disappointed just sad. The lack of forethought in this case is another example of his lack of leadership with the pandemic. — 🐞𝓛คＤч𝕓ùǤ🐞 (@bmr_ladybug) November 1, 2020

This is the type of thing that warrants a real apology. I’m not holding my breath that we’ll get one, though. — Blue Hog Report (@BlueHogReport) November 1, 2020

Maybe he’ll have something to say at Tuesday’s spin-and-grin.

At least the choice of medical garb with masks wasn’t backed by someone hooked to a ventilator.