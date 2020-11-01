Today’s update from LRSD:
LR Southwest High School will extend virtual instruction through this week (Friday, November 6) and Stephens Elementary will be virtual through Wednesday (November 4). Both principals notified their parents and staff members this afternoon via ParentLink.Below is an excerpt from the letter LR Southwest Principal Marvin Burton sent to his parents and teachers:We do not have any new COVID-19 cases, but due to the number of staff required to quarantine among our Child Nutrition employees, we are extending virtual instruction for Little Rock Southwest students through Friday, November 6, 2020. Teachers will still report to campus. Students should continue to do their work with their teachers through Schoology.Families who need meal support for their students this week should call 447-2458 for assistance. Classes will resume for in-person instruction on Monday, November 9th.
Below is an excerpt from the letter Stephens Principal Phillip Carlock sent to his parents and teachers:
Stephens is being impacted by capacity in Child Nutrition with both Stephens employees and District employees. Due to the number of staff required to quarantine, we are extending virtual instruction for Stephens students through Wednesday, November 4, 2020. We will also use the next couple of days to deep clean and sanitize the building.Teachers will still report to campus. Students should continue to do their work with their teachers through Schoology.Families who need meal support for their students this week should call 447-2458 for assistance. Classes will resume for in-person instruction on Thursday, Nove