BIG NEWS: Cook Political Report just called our race a Toss Up! On the day before the election, this top-tier election forecaster made it clear that this is one of the closest races in the country. Help us over the finish line: https://t.co/ySFF7pJjkh pic.twitter.com/XYQiEeQsC3 — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) November 2, 2020

The only rating that counts will come late Tuesday or maybe early Wednesday. But a toss-up call from the Cook Political Report, if nothing else, explains the tidal wave of dishonest slashing dark money attack ads against Joyce Elliott so the special interests and Wall Street can keep their millionaire banker in office.

There’s only one other thing to say:

Vote.