I guess Commerce Secretary Mike Preston won’t be posting this on the website he’s created to lure businesses in other states to Arkansas because of our excellent strategy of keeping businesses and schools open to the maximum extent possible during the pandemic.

I noted this on a Tweet by a public health expert for CNN

An extremely concerning metric this morning: 20 states have #covid19 test positivity over 10%. This means we are not doing nearly enough testing. The true number of infections will be much higher than what is actually being reported, and many outbreaks are occurring silently. pic.twitter.com/KEw3i8J1xY — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) November 2, 2020