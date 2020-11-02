Harris County Clerk @CGHollins plans to have drive-through voting sites open for Tuesday: “We are proud to be preserving democracy at a time when democracy itself is being attacked,” he said after the ruling.#texas #election2020 #houston — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) November 2, 2020



Some good news: 127,000 votes cast at drive-through locations in Houston, Texas will be counted, a federal judge decided today.

But hang on. There will be an appeal. And the appeals court for Texas leans heavily Republican as does the U.S. Supreme Court. There are ins and outs here, but drive-through votes tomorrow, at a minimum, could be at risk based on what the judge said in court today.

Republicans hate expanded voting options, particularly in Democratic strongholds like Houston.