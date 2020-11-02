A coalition of 25 groups, the Arkansas Election Defense Ad Hoc Task Force, plans to make election day more hospitable for people standing in line Tuesday.

Its members will be on hand at eight voting centers in Pulaski and Conway County from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

They’ll provide free meals from World Central Kitchen, including food to take home; music, and “flash mob popup entertainment.”

The aim is to make people safe and comfortable while waiting to vote.

Sounds better than glowering, self-styled fake militia carrying semi-automatic weapons.

The voting centers where you’ll encounter representatives of participating groups:

1. Pulaski County Regional Building — Urban League of AR, 7:30a to 6pm

2. Sue Cowen Williams Library — NAACP Little Rock, 7:30a to 6p

3. Laman Library — North Little Rock NAACP , 7:30am – 6pm

4. Dee Brown Library — Indivisible LRCA, 7:30am – 6pm

5. McMath Library — Little Rock NAACP, 7:30am – 6pm

6. St Mark Baptist — Grassroots Arkansas, 7:30am – 6pm

7. Conway Co Fair Multipurpose Building — Conway Mutual Aid, 7:30a –

6p

8. Jacksonville Community Center — NAACP Jacksonville, 7:30am – 6pm

9. Thompson Library — Indivisible LRCA, 7:30am – 6pm