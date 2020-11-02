Politico reports that former U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor has moved to what’s described as a powerhouse lobbying firm, the suggestion in the item being that he’d be a good person to have on board as a former Democratic colleague of Joe Biden.

Pryor, who’s been lobbying since his 2014 defeat by Tom Cotton, will move from the Venable firm to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

While the firm didn’t hire Pryor because of his relationship with Biden, the move could pay off if Biden wins. Marc Lampkin, the managing partner of Brownstein Hyatt’s Washington office, said the firm hired the Arkansas Democrat with an eye to “the potential makeup of Washington and state capitals in 2021 and beyond.”

Pryor quote:

He compared being hired by Brownstein Hyatt to getting drafted by a college football powerhouse. “It’s kind of like being able to go play football at Clemson or Alabama,” he said in an interview on Saturday.

The article notes Pryor’s friendship with Biden’s late son Beau, who was a state attorney general as Pryor was. Also:L

Pryor expects much of his work will be in state capitals rather than in Washington. He’ll work to bolster Brownstein Hyatt’s state attorneys general practice as well as its congressional investigations and Washington lobbying teams. Whether Pryor himself registers to lobby will depend upon clients’ needs, he said. “At this very moment, I don’t have any reason to register,” he said.

In the short run, I’m thinking he wouldn’t swing much of a stick in Arkansas, given the Republican control of things.