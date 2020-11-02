This election is too important to leave any votes uncounted. https://t.co/OkVP17tNEU — Wes Clark (@GeneralClark) November 1, 2020

Wesley Clark, the Little Rock native, former NATO commander and 2003 presidential candidate, offers an opinion piece urging Arkansans to vote for Joe Biden.

He says Donald Trump demonstrated his lack of leadership in a crisis by his failure in responding to the pandemic.

He is a leader who denies his responsibility, blames others, and fails to learn the facts, develop the strategies and set the example that will see us safely through. He is a leader who is all about himself at the expense of American lives, safety and the economy. This isn’t leadership and he should not receive another term in office.

Clarks says Trump’s limited accomplishments have done little for average people, while his shortcomings are many.

President Trump is an absolute threat to our democracy. His CEO-style dominance, his refusal to respect laws and precedent, his passion for revenge, manipulation, and outright dishonesty, make him a danger to the very Constitution that we Americans have fought and died for. He has maintained his overseas business dealings, taking money from foreign powers in ways that conflict with his duties as President; he has used government activities to direct business to his private real estate holdings; he has bent the Attorney General to becoming his personal lawyer to defend his personal misdeeds, he has used his power to pardon for his personal protection; and loaded his Administration with officeholders who took advantage of their positions for personal gain. It is difficult to find in American history a more corrupt Administration. And

now he repeatedly refuses to say that he will respect the outcome of the election.

In contrast, there is former Vice President Joe Biden. I know him personally. He is honest, thoughtful, and dedicated to the best interests of America – not himself.

Here’s the full piece.