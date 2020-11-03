Governor Hutchinson talked about his strategy for the state this winter, a time when experts fear a rise in coronavirus cases. He acknowledged it should be familiar by now.

He called it a “layered” strategy to reduce the impact of COVID-19. It begins with individual responsibility — social distancing and avoiding crowds. Wear face coverings. Get a flu shot.

Continued testing is important, more than 6 percent of the population each month, as is contact tracing.

New, he said, is a greater emphasis on compliance checks. He said state and local agencies will be working to “educate” people to do what’s necessary to slow the spread.

And he said the state would continue to work to prepare for vaccinations. He said he’d been told that once emergency use was authorized by the FDA some limited amounts could be available within 24 hours.

A marketing campaign will underscore the strategy, he said.

When a reporter noted that the strategy contained little new and Arkansas was on a bad trajectory, the governor said he was convinced the strategy would work. He said a new element included stronger marketing. He insisted the strategy had been successful to date, mentioning as he usually does that his strategy had allowed businesses and schools to stay open.

A Jonesboro reporter also said there’d been no fines issued in his part of the state for lack of compliance with mask rules since June.

The daily COVID-19 count

New cases: 878 new cases in the last 24 hours to 114,519

Hospitalizations: Declined by 21 to 667

Deaths: Rose by 18 to 2,003.

Testing: 6,410.

Top counties in new cases: Benton, 96; Washington, 77; Pulaski, 66; Craighead, 38; Sebastian, 37; Saline 34; Greene, 31; Faulkner, 28; Miller and Mississippi, 24; White, 23, and Crawford, 22.

Other topics and Q&A

Bo Ryall of the Arkansas Hospital Association said hospital bed capacity is tight in some areas, particularly in Northeast Arkansas, but the problem is more staffing than capacity. But he said the number of beds, ICU beds and ventilators used by COVID-19 measures are at high levels. Fatigue, competition from other states, infection and costs all affect the staffing.

Education Secretary Johnny Key continues to insist progress is being made in schools, with fewer school districts forced to hold some classes remotely — 10 current.

He said about 15,000 students had been identified as not being fully engaged in online learning and a program is underway to reach them with additional services.

The governor noted that COVID-19 is the third-leading cause of death in the state.

Health Director Jose Romero urged Arkansans to “think seriously” whether it was advisable to bring 20 to 30 family members into homes for holiday observances, particularly people traveling from elsewhere. He said the state can’t mandate anything. But he urged people to limit reunions to 10 or fewer people, preferably people from immediate family. A lot of virus transmission is occurring in family and small group settings, he said.

Romero also said he believed contact tracing was meeting demand but said that might not be so if cases continue to rise.

Hutchinson didn’t mention and no one asked about his widely panned decision to dress up with his wife in health care garb, including masks, to pass out candy on Halloween at the Governor’s Mansion.