Footnote on last night’s meeting of the Little Rock City Board.

The “consent” agenda of routine items originally included a resolution to turn over two parcels of less than an acre of city property used for street right of way to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the 30 Crossing project, a billion-dollar proposal to widen I-30 through the heart of Little Rock to 10 lanes.

This is the project on which the state planned to spend more than $400 million in temporary sales tax funds, with more to come from federal sources and, they hope, voter approval of a new half-cent state sales tax on the ballot today. Last week, the Arkansas Supreme Court said the temporary sales tax money couldn’t be used on the I-30 project, because it is not a new four-lane freeway, but an expansion of an existing freeway.

Highway officials have not yet said how they plan to proceed with the billion-dollar concrete ditch. Where will they get the money? How much can they get overall? Do they really intend to take that much money from the rest of the state to build this project as originally planned? If they scale it down, what will the project look like?

I inquired about the scheduled vote on giving away land for a project with so many uncertainties. I subsequently learned that two directors had asked that the item be removed from the consent agenda for a separate vote, but that this wasn’t necessary because the item was deferred by the city administration.

The city earlier transferred nine parcels to the state for the project. Work is continuing, with major clearing already obvious in the Clinton Presidential Park, despite the Supreme Court decision. Further hearings lie ahead in Circuit Judge Chip Welch’s court.

Wise move by the city.