The state revenue report for October, the fourth month of the fiscal year, shows net revenues to date (the amount on which the budget is set) $231.8 million above forecast.

The report notes that money is swollen to some degree by a delay of the income tax deadline from April in the last fiscal year to July in the new fiscal year.

Gross revenues are up 13.8 percent over the same period last year.

The October numbers remain positive. Gross revenues of $565.5 million were $11.1 million or 2 percent more than the same month a year ago and $66.9 million above forecast, a big contributor to the growing surplus.

All major tax categories were above forecast, with the sales tax a 12 percent increase over last year.

Here’s the full report.