Pulaski County election officials called police to deal with trucks left within 100 feet of the entrance to two Little Rock polling places, the Roosevelt Thompson Library at 38 Rahling Circle and the Unitarian Universalist Church on Reservoir Road.

A tractor-trailer rig was parked in front of the library with a Trump-Pence sign about 11:20 a.m. Its operator was gone, said Election Commissioner Josh Price. It was not blocking entrance to the poll, but it was prohibited electioneering because it was within 100 feet, Price said. Police were called to find the owner/operator and get the truck moved or perhaps have it towed.

The situation was the same at the church, though it was a smaller truck, not a tractor-trailer, parked in front of the church entrance.

“They’ve broken election law and all we can do is refer it to LRPD,” Price said. ” It’s in their capable hands now.”

The issue apparently was resolved. Both trucks are gone now.