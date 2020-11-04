Janis Millican, a teacher at Lafayette County Elementary School in Lewisville, AR is hospitalized due to COVID-19. Her daughter has organized a GoFundMe to help pay for her hospital expenses.@ArkansasBlog @ArkEducation @ArkansasK12 https://t.co/8eZEaOHLKm — arkepi (@arkepi2020) November 4, 2020

A Lewisville fifth grade teacher, Janis Millican, is the latest educator battling coronavirus.

Here’s her daughter’s GoFundMe page. It describes in detail the horror of her mother’s experience. She concludes:

My dad is retired and mom has no disability. Their insurance is $950 a month!! Mom has been in the hospital for over a month. And will lose her insurance at the end of November. Dad has been by her side every day until she was moved to Baptist and can’t have visitors! If you can’t donate, please pray! She’s only met her new grandson once and he needs his grandma in his life! We all need her! She’s our rock! Thank you so much!

A passing thought: A strategy should be devised, but …. The state has passed out $1 billion in CARES Act money and it has piled up more than $200 million in surplus in the first four months of this year thanks to an overly restrictive budget. Might it be time for Governor Hutchinson and Johnny Key to come up with a plan to assist those who get sick while complying with the state mandate that in-person school had to resume?