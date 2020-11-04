Even Governor Hutchinson can’t come up with spin today.
“Compared to last Wednesday (961), our case numbers have increased. Let’s work to break the cycle of really high numbers in the middle of the week. If we continue on this trend, our hospitals will be challenged. Each one of us must do our part to help our community and state overcome this virus.”
Hospitals challenged? They are already, particularly in staffing. And ICU units? Here’s a report to the state as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
