The update from the first round of Arkansas vote tabulations Tuesday night reflected a national theme:

Election day voting heavily favored Republican candidates and the final turnout wasn’t as huge as the early vote indicated.

I’ll leave national reporting to others except to say that — at this hour — if Joe Biden has a chance to win the presidency it will depend on counting of mail ballots, which Donald Trump will contest at the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump has baselessly claimed victory and demanded a cease to vote counting, but that isn’t happening.

Back to Arkansas:

PRESIDENT

Donald Trump carried Arkansas with 62.5 percent of the vote, up from 60.6 percent in 2016. Biden’s 34.7 percent beat Hillary Clinton’s 33.7 percent.

U.S. SENATE

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton was re-elected over token Libertarian opponent, Ricky Harrington, with 66.6 percent of the vote. Harrington WON Pulaski County, handily, with 56.4 percent of the vote in the state’s biggest county. Cotton now calls Little Rock home for voting purposes.

SECOND DISTRICT CONGRESS

All the Republicans in Congress won re-election, with U.S. Rep. French HiIll easily defeating challenger Joyce Elliott 55-45, despite her lopsided win in his home Pulaski County. In Pulaski, she had 59.6 percent of the vote and a margin of nearly 32,000 votes. But she was swamped in the other six counties in the district — Hill got 82 percent of the White County vote; 71 percent in Saline County and 65 percent in Faulkner County. It was Hill’s third consecutive defeat in his home county. Elliott also beat him at his neighborhood voting precinct. Maybe he should move to Searcy. Hill widened his 52-45 margin over Clarke Tucker in 2018 (Tucker got 59.4 percent of the Pulaski vote) and his 52-44 victory over Pat Hays in 2014.

Personal note: Hillcrexit! My Hillcrest voting precinct voted around 78 percent for Biden, Harrington and Elliott.

ISSUES 1, 2 and 3

On constitutional amendments, voters favored Issues 1 and 2 — the new highway sales tax and the end to term limits — with 55 percent votes. Issue 3, the severe limit on ballot petition campaigns, was defeated by 55 percent of voters.

Little of the above was unexpected, including the heavy vote against Elliott in the outlying counties. But the news really got grim for Democrats in state legislative races.

By the AP’s reporting, the Republican continued to expand its supermajorities in both houses.

STATE SENATE

Republicans won every contested Senate race save Democrat Clarke Tucker’s easy win in a safe seat in Little Rock over Bob Thomas.

They picked up two seats — Charles Beckham, an undistinguished propane dealer from McNeil, who was booted out of high school for wearing KKK garb, appeared to be en route to an easy victory over a solid and conservative Democrat, Bruce Maloch of Magnolia. Another inexperienced Republican challenger, Ben Gilmore, a member of the Asa Inc. political consulting family, apparently unseated veteran Democratic Sen. Eddie Cheatham of Crossett.

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

In the Arkansas House, it was another Democratic nightmare despite a slew of excellent candidates who ran well-organized and funded campaigns. In the end, all for naught, though several were achingly close.

Republicans again made gains: Banker Howard Beaty appears to have defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. LeAnne Burch of Monticello.

Mark McElroy, a former Democrat, appears to have ousted Democratic Rep. Don Glover in southeast Arkansas.

Jimmie Wilson of Helena, a Democrat, defeated Republican David Tollett, but one court has ruled he’s ineligible on account of a past federal conviction and he’s unlikely to hold this Democratic seat left vacant by Rep. Chris Richey’s move.

House incumbents won everywhere else and where seats were open, Republicans won seats they’d previously held.

There were heartbreakers for Democrats in Pulaski County.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Sorvillo of Little Rock appears to have beaten Ashley Hudson by 107 votes of more than 16,000 cast. She led in the combined early and absentee voting, but he carried election day polling 1,440 to 750.

Incumbent Republican Carlton Wing of North Little Rock appears to have won a 108-vote victory over Democrat Matthew Stallings with more than 13,000 votes cast. Again, the Democrat led early and absentee voting, but Wing got his margin from a 2,338-1,391 lead in election day voting.

ELECTION TURNOUT

And speaking of election day voting in Pulaski County, it was extremely light — only 34,864 votes cast at 137 locations. Overall, 166,334 votes were cast in Pulaski, 63.8 percent of registered voters. In 2016, 161,077 were cast, or 65.4 percent of registered voters.

In Arkansas, with about 95 percent of precincts accounted for, the total vote for president was around 1.2 million, versus 1.13 million in 2016.

PULASKI COUNTY VOTES

And back to Pulaski County: you can find complete, unofficial results at this link. Some questions may linger about absentee votes. More than 20,000 were counted of nearly 25,000 submitted. I haven’t heard yet if challenges are possible on some of those roughly 4,000 invalidated for inconsistencies in voter information. The final vote certification won’t come until Friday, Nov. 13.

In other races:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Tracy Steele had 46 percent of the vote and Terry Hartwick 32 percent, setting up a runoff for North Little Rock mayor. Steele lost a runoff in 2010 after leading the first round of voting with more than 40 percent.

LITTLE ROCK CITY BOARD

In Little Rock City Board races for three at-large seats, Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock won re-election, though Adcock got less than 50 percent of the vote against two challengers. There are no runoffs in city board races. Antwan Phillips piled up 39 percent of the vote and a convincing win in a seven-person race for the seat from which Gene Fortson is retiring. Alan Bubbus, with 21.4 percent, and Leron McAdoo, with 20.6 percent, were Phillips’ closest challengers.

Little Rock School Board

Finally, there was the return of school board elections to Little Rock for the first time in more than six years. The district remains under control of the state and the new board will have limits on its powers imposed by the state, though a lawsuit is challenging this.

in the six contested races, Ali Noland, Norma Johnson, Greg Adams and Jeff Wood won election outright.

Runoffs: Tommy Branch Jr., who had 29.7 percent of the vote, and Evelyn Callaway Hemphill, who had 26.9 percent, will be in a runoff for Zone 3.

In Zone 6, Fransha Anderson, who had 38.6 percent of the vote, will face Vicki Hatter, who had 29.1.

Hemphill and Hatter are the candidates preferred by the Arkansas Times.

SCHOOL TAXES

And finally, Little Rock School District voters soundly rejected a largely undercover tax campaign to extend the current construction millage for 18 years to refinance existing bonds at lower rates and provide some $200 million for construction. The margin was 54.1 to 45.9.

Other millage votes in the county were merely the statutorily required votes on existing millages. They were defeated in North Little Rock and Pulaski County. The rates won’t change, but it’s a sign of voter sentiment with school taxes on the ballot at a presidential election for the first time.

JUDGESHIPS

Judicial runoffs were decided in four races for seats in Pulaski and Perry counties opened by retirements.

Casey Tucker defeated Hugh Finkelstein; Shanice Johnson defeated Lott Rolfe; Shawn Johnson beat Andy Ballard, and Amy Dunn Johnson defeated Gary Rogers. Noted: women won all races in which they were entered.

Back to the presidential nailbiting.