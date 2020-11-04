A grassroots group is asking for answers from the Pulaski County Election Commission on some 4,000 absentee ballots not included in the election results.
We reported last night that these ballots had been set aside during the process to match absentee applications with vote packets — name, address, birthdate, signature, photo ID or attestation signature.
The review, or canvass, of these votes, lasted into election night. Errors in absentee votes are not uncommon and can be the reason for disqualification, though the Election Commission can certify some for counting on review.
A group, For AR People, wants more information. Its news release:
I’m seeking more information.
Noted: These ballots are unlikely to alter the outcome in the high-profile 2nd District congressional race, even if all were cast for Joyce Elliott. But some tight races, including two for legislature, and others headed to runoffs could well be affected.
UPDATE: some background from selection Commissioner Josh Price:
The ballots that need to be remade will be processed tomorrow by teams of two poll workers while being observed by poll watchers. This process will also be made open to the public and via online streaming video.The absentee ballots that were irregular (missing information that prevents them from being legally counted on Election Day and hence require more review) are currently being processed. The meeting where the Pulaski County Election Commission approves/rejects the absentee and provisional ballots is on Monday, Nov. 9.The final certification of the election will be on Nov. 13, because by law we must wait 10 days after the election to allow for overseas and military ballots to arrive and be counted.
I’ve asked for a count of the two categories of ballots.
The Democratic Party also weighed in:
