Given Arkansas’s bright red hue in voting yesterday, it shouldn’t surprise that voters in two counties favored retaining monuments related to the fight to preserve slavery on the lawns of courthouses used daily by descendants of slaves.

Voters in Ouachita and Union counties overwhelmingly favored keeping Confederate statuary at their courthouses. They were among the many littered around the South in the Lost Cause movement to deify the Confederacy in the early 20th Century. Quorum Courts in both counties referred to voters the decision on keeping statues at Camden and El Dorado courthouses. The one in Camden is a monument to women who supported the Confederate cause.,

This doesn’t bode well for any talk about removing the two Confederate monuments at the state Capitol, not after votes that increased the Republican representation in the legislature, including a new senator who joined pals in KKK garb and terrorized black classmates at their high school in Mississippi.

KTVE reports that the votes to retain the statues were:

Billy Hathorn/Wikipedia creative commons

Meanwhile: Mississippi approved a new state flag shorn of Confederate symbols.