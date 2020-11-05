By
Max Brantley
On
1:52 pm
Brian Chilson
OUTSIDE PARK PLAZA

U.S. marshals attempting to arrest someone near Academy Sports on West Markham led to a chase that ended with arrest of the suspect at Park Plaza. That sparked concerns about a shooting at the mall, which prompted a police statement. KATV reported shos had been fired when marshals first encountered him, but no one was injured.

Advertisement

UPDATE: However, something happened somewhere.

Advertisement

More here from LRPD

Advertisement