U.S. marshals attempting to arrest someone near Academy Sports on West Markham led to a chase that ended with arrest of the suspect at Park Plaza. That sparked concerns about a shooting at the mall, which prompted a police statement. KATV reported shos had been fired when marshals first encountered him, but no one was injured.

There is not an active shooter at Park Plaza Mall. A Federal Law Enforcement Agency was attempting to apprehend a fleeing wanted person near this area. The suspect has been taken into custody. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5ICweJxhik — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 5, 2020

UPDATE: However, something happened somewhere.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: My sources say a Deputy Marshal is at hospital w/non-life threatening injuries following incident at Park Plaza Mall involving @USMarshalsHQ and @NLRPD. Suspect also at hospital w/injuries. Update tonight on @FOX16News at 5:30pm. #arnews pic.twitter.com/fLqHhNKwua — Kevin Kelly (@kkelly16) November 5, 2020

