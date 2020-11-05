There you have it: a new daily record for COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
Positive test rate well over 10 percent. Big jump in the number hospitalized.
We have a crisis in Arkansas and the governor says:
“Today’s significant increase in new cases shows that we have the virus in all our communities. Our increase in hospitalizations breaks the recent trend of smaller numbers. The coming weeks are critical, and we must be diligent, intentional, and not be careless.”
But play ball! And keep those businesses open so the tax money can continue to flow into the growing surplus the governor is accruing for another tax break for rich people.
From the Health Department:
Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today.
Current hospitalizations: 667
Total Beds: 9,144
Total Beds Available: 2,286
Total ICU Beds: 1,082
Total ICU Beds Available: 118
Total Vents: 1,072
Total Vents Available: 701
Total Covid patients in ICU: 264
Total Covid patients on vents: 104
On the school front, this from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement:
Thirty-five Arkansas school districts have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from 40 districts a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. Nine school districts were added to the list this week, and 26 remained on the list.
ACHI also found that one district, Marked Tree, had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents.
ACHI identified school districts in the “red zone” for infections by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.
“The decrease from 40 school districts in the red zone last week to 35 this week continues the slight decline we saw the previous week, when the number decreased from 42 to 40,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “Unfortunately, we are still in a much worse position than we were a month ago, when only 13 districts were in the red zone. Residents of these 35 districts should be especially careful to take precautions against further spread: Wash your hands frequently, maintain 6 feet of distance from people who are not members of your household, and wear a mask in shared public spaces.”