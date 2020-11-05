There you have it: a new daily record for COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

Advertisement

Positive test rate well over 10 percent. Big jump in the number hospitalized.

We have a crisis in Arkansas and the governor says:

Advertisement

“Today’s significant increase in new cases shows that we have the virus in all our communities. Our increase in hospitalizations breaks the recent trend of smaller numbers. The coming weeks are critical, and we must be diligent, intentional, and not be careless.”

But play ball! And keep those businesses open so the tax money can continue to flow into the growing surplus the governor is accruing for another tax break for rich people.

From the Health Department:

Advertisement

Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today. Current hospitalizations: 667 Total Beds: 9,144 Total Beds Available: 2,286 Total ICU Beds: 1,082 Total ICU Beds Available: 118 Total Vents: 1,072 Total Vents Available: 701 Total Covid patients in ICU: 264 Total Covid patients on vents: 104

On the school front, this from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement: