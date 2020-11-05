News from the Pulaski County Election Commission:

The 1,200 absentee ballots that couldn’t be read by scanners election night (crumpled, unreadable marks were some of the problems) were duplicated today and have now been counted. Among others, the additional votes have resulted in a narrowing of two close races for State House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The Pulaski Election Commission website now includes the additional votes in all races. Two key results where Democrats narrowly trailed incumbent Republicans on election night follow. The figures show total both votes and percentqge, election day votes, early votes and absentee voting, where changes came to the benefit of Democratic candidates:

Advertisement

So Hudson trails by 65 and Stallings by 83. They picked up 42 and 25 votes respectively over election night.

Advertisement

It’s not over yet. As I’ve mentioned before, another almost 2,300 absentee votes have been approved for counting on final vote of the Election Commission at a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. And some 2,700 provisional ballots cast at polls, in early or election day voting, also may yet be counted following certification from the county clerk that they are registered voters.

It’s not over until it’s over.