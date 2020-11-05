Little Rock police said today that the medical examiner had determined that the death of Kelly Williams, 39, found Oct. 22 in an apartment at 8621 Baseline Road, was a homicide.

Detectives had said earlier the death occurred under suspicious circumstances. There were two children at home at the time, one of whom made a call to 911.

Advertisement

The police said today that Christopher Clay had been identified as a suspect but he had died in a car accident the same day. According to a State Police report, he died that morning in a wreck on Highway 64 in Conway. He was reportedly being pursued by a Faulkner County deputy when his car crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer. His car slid under the truck and both vehicles caught fire. The truck driver was able to escape.